"Beloved" horse dies after "tragic accident" in Hayling Island - rider airlifted to hospital
The incident occurred on Hayling Island near the sandbar last night (Tuesday, July 1) with the coastguard attending the scene. The circumstances around the accident have not been confirmed but the Coastguard released a post on Facebook advising that horse had died in the “devastating event”.
Hayling Island Coastguard Rescue Team posted on social media: “ We are deeply saddened to share the news of a tragic accident that occurred last night near the sandbar. A beloved horse was involved in a serious accident, and despite the best efforts of all, sadly did not survive.
“The extremely brave rider was airlifted to hospital and we wish her a very speedy and full recovery. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this devastating event.”
