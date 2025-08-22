Beloved indie-rock band The Charlatans dazzle Victorious Festival with special guest appearance

By Joe Williams

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 15:29 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 16:00 BST

It has been an electric start to Victorious Festival as beloved band The Charlatans rocked the Common Stage.

The band have stood the test of time having risen to prominence in the 90s and are showing no sign of stopping. The special guests were a standout name in the line-up with fans treated to a magnificent performance.

Lead singer Tim Burgess entertained the crowds as loyal followers were danced to a range of their hits.

Here are pictures of their performance in the Southsea sunshine:

The Charlatans perform on the Common Stage at Victorious Festival 2025. Picture: Paul Windsor

1. Victorious Festival 2025: The Charlatans

The Charlatans perform on the Common Stage at Victorious Festival 2025. Picture: Paul Windsor | Paul Windsor

The Charlatans have taken to the Common Stage at Victorious Festival. Picture: Paul Windsor

2. Victorious Festival 2025: The Charlatans

The Charlatans have taken to the Common Stage at Victorious Festival. Picture: Paul Windsor | Paul Windsor

Tim Burgess enjoys the Common Stage crowds. Picture: Sarah Standing (220825-3358)

3. The Charlatans

Tim Burgess enjoys the Common Stage crowds. Picture: Sarah Standing (220825-3358) | Sarah Standing

The Charlatans performing on the Common Stage. Picture: Sarah Standing (220825-3469)

4. The Charlatans

The Charlatans performing on the Common Stage. Picture: Sarah Standing (220825-3469) | Sarah Standing Photo: The Charlatans performing on the Common Stage. Picture: Sarah Standing (220825-3469)

