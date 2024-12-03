Blue Reef Aquarium suddenly closes and cordon in place following discovery of unexploded bomb in Southsea
The police have confirmed that an unexploded bomb has been discovered in Pier Road, Southsea and as a result a cordon has been put in place.
Officers received a report of a ‘suspected piece of unexploded ordnance’ in Pier Road earlier this morning (December 3) and as a precautionary measure the aquarium has had to close.
The Blue Reef Aquarium took to Facebook to let its customers know about the closure. The aquarium wrote: “Aquarium currently closed! An unexploded ordnance has been found in the Solent by the Coastal Defence Scheme. As a result the seafront has been evacuated and the aquarium will remain closed until it has been made safe. We are sorry for the inconvenience and remind all our visitors that your tickets are valid for the next 6 months.“