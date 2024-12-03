Blue Reef Aquarium suddenly closes and cordon in place following discovery of unexploded bomb in Southsea

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 11:42 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 12:57 BST
The Blue Reef Aquarium has had to close and a cordon has been put in place following the discovery of an unexploded bomb.

The police have confirmed that an unexploded bomb has been discovered in Pier Road, Southsea and as a result a cordon has been put in place.

Officers received a report of a ‘suspected piece of unexploded ordnance’ in Pier Road earlier this morning (December 3) and as a precautionary measure the aquarium has had to close.

Blue Reef Aquarium has closed following an unexploded bomb discovery.placeholder image
Blue Reef Aquarium has closed following an unexploded bomb discovery. | Google

The Blue Reef Aquarium took to Facebook to let its customers know about the closure. The aquarium wrote: “Aquarium currently closed! An unexploded ordnance has been found in the Solent by the Coastal Defence Scheme. As a result the seafront has been evacuated and the aquarium will remain closed until it has been made safe. We are sorry for the inconvenience and remind all our visitors that your tickets are valid for the next 6 months.“

