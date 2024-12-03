The Blue Reef Aquarium has had to close and a cordon has been put in place following the discovery of an unexploded bomb.

The Blue Reef Aquarium took to Facebook to let its customers know about the closure. The aquarium wrote: “Aquarium currently closed! An unexploded ordnance has been found in the Solent by the Coastal Defence Scheme. As a result the seafront has been evacuated and the aquarium will remain closed until it has been made safe. We are sorry for the inconvenience and remind all our visitors that your tickets are valid for the next 6 months.“