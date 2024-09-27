Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An opening date has been confirmed for the brand new B&M site which will be taking over the vacant Wilko store.

Local residents have expressed their excitement following the announcement of the new store - and B&M has now confirmed that the shop will be open before Christmas. The new store will be moving into the former Wilko site, in Arundel Street, which has been vacant for nearly a year and it will be opening its doors on November 30, 2024.

B&M is an iconic discount shop which has hundreds of stores across the UK including sites in Ocean Retail Park on Burrfields Road, as well as others in Farlington, Havant, Fareham and Titchfield.

Signage has also gone up at the store which says: “Your new B&M store is coming soon. We can’t wait to meet you.”