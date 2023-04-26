News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
14 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
14 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Boat blocks three lanes of M27 motorway between Hedge End and Eastleigh with police called to the scene - with traffic delay by an hour

Three motorway lanes are closed this morning after a boat was knocked from a trailer in a collision.

By Joe Buncle
Published 26th Apr 2023, 07:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 08:59 BST

Drivers are warned to expect delays of approximately an hour due to the incident, which caused two miles of traffic on the M27 between junctions seven and five.

According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, the boat was involved in a collision between Hedge End and Eastleigh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Potholes in Portsmouth: Sudden rise in number of potholes leads to increase in repairs

The boat is causing delays on the M27 this morning.The boat is causing delays on the M27 this morning.
The boat is causing delays on the M27 this morning.
Most Popular

In a statement posted to social media, a Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘I just wanted to let anyone planning on travelling WB on the M27 this morning between junctions 7 and 5 (Hedge End - Eastleigh) that we are awaiting recovery following a collision involving a boat - hence there could be some minor delays whilst we await recovery (or the tide to rise high enough). ETA for recovery is within 30 minutes so should be cleared ASAP. Traffic is flowing, albeit slowly.’

The force spokesman added that nobody was injured in the collision.