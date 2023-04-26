Boat blocks three lanes of M27 motorway between Hedge End and Eastleigh with police called to the scene - with traffic delay by an hour
Three motorway lanes are closed this morning after a boat was knocked from a trailer in a collision.
Drivers are warned to expect delays of approximately an hour due to the incident, which caused two miles of traffic on the M27 between junctions seven and five.
According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, the boat was involved in a collision between Hedge End and Eastleigh.
In a statement posted to social media, a Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘I just wanted to let anyone planning on travelling WB on the M27 this morning between junctions 7 and 5 (Hedge End - Eastleigh) that we are awaiting recovery following a collision involving a boat - hence there could be some minor delays whilst we await recovery (or the tide to rise high enough). ETA for recovery is within 30 minutes so should be cleared ASAP. Traffic is flowing, albeit slowly.’
The force spokesman added that nobody was injured in the collision.