Portsmouth City Council is increasing its road maintenance schedule after an increasing number of potholes and issues with road surfaces throughout the city which it says is most likely to have been caused by more extreme fluctuation of temperatures this winter than usual.

Data has shown that Portsmouth is among the best cities nationally for road quality, according to the NHT Public Satisfaction Survey 2022 and the council says it has increased the road maintenance schedule to ensure this high standard continues.

The council employs Colas to maintain Portsmouth's roads which it says means there is no extra cost to taxpayers for additional work to tackle the ‘current unprecedented increase’, including extra inspections, managing the rise in reported issues and carrying out repairs as quickly as possible.

There has been a large rise in the number of potholes on Hampshire's roads

Residents are encouraged to report any potholes they spot by calling the council's customer service team or through its online reporting form at www.portsmouth.gov.uk and search 'potholes'.

Martin Lavers, the council's assistant director for regeneration, said: "We are working with Colas to increase our maintenance work to address the sudden and unusual increase in potholes. We'd like to thank residents for their patience and understanding during this time, and by reporting any issues, residents can play a crucial role in ensuring that our city's infrastructure remains safe and reliable."

In other areas of Hampshire, excluding Southampton, Hampshire County Council is responsible for maintaining the roads with Nick-Adams King, who is the executive leader for highways, recently stating extra money and staff had been allocated to tackle the issue.