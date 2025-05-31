Body discovered in search for missing 22-year-old Emsworth man

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 31st May 2025, 17:17 BST

Police have confirmed that a man’s body has been found in the search for a missing man from Emsworth.

Matthew White, 22, had not been seen since Friday, May 23, with police releasing two appeals asking for the public’s help in locating him. The police have now released a statement on Facebook confirming that a body was discovered this afternoon (May 31).

The post said: “Officers searching for missing Matthew White in Emsworth have sadly discovered the body of a man this afternoon (Saturday 31 May). Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Matthew’s family have been informed. A file will be prepared for the coroner.

“Thank you to all of you who shared our earlier appeal.”

