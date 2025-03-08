A man in his 50s has been found dead in a wooded area in Fareham, the police have confirmed.

The police received a call at 7.21am yesterday morning (Friday, March 7) to reports of the sudden death of a man in his 50s.

The man was found in a wooded area near Spencer Court in Fareham.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and his death is not being treated as suspicious. A file has been prepared for the coroner.