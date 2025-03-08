Body of man in 50's discovered in wooded area in Fareham

A man in his 50s has been found dead in a wooded area in Fareham, the police have confirmed.

The police received a call at 7.21am yesterday morning (Friday, March 7) to reports of the sudden death of a man in his 50s.

The man was found in a wooded area near Spencer Court in Fareham.

Officers attended and located the body of the man, who was confirmed to be deceased at the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and his death is not being treated as suspicious. A file has been prepared for the coroner.

