Published 17th Aug 2024
Updated 17th Aug 2024, 11:00 BST
The body of a man in his 70’s has been located in Winchester, the police have confirmed.

The police were called at 2:47pm on Friday, August 16, after the body of a man in his 70s was located on St Catherine’s Hill, Winchester. He has not been formally identified and next of kin have not yet been informed.

The police have said that enquiries are ongoing, but at this time the death is not considered to be suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner.

