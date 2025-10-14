An ordnance has been detonated after being discovered along a popular beach.

The Hayling Island Coastguard Rescue Team shared to Facebook that an ordnance had been brought to their attention on Hayling beach yesterday afternoon (Monday, October 13).

After inspecting the object, a cordon was established while the team waited for the arrival of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit, who transported the bomb to Gunner’s Point.

The EOD proceeded to undertake a controlled detonation in the area, with the rescue team posting a video of the explosion.

The Hayling Island Coastguard Rescue Team’s Facebook said: “If you ever think you have found ordnance of any kind, please do not touch it. Maintain a safe distance and call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”