Boundary Oak School joins Globeducate

Globeducate is one of the world's leading K12 education groups with over 55 premium bilingual and international schools in 10 countries, educating 31,000 students.

The group’s vision is to prepare each student to become a global citizen who can shape the world.

Boundary Oak, near Fareham, has 450 pupils and becomes Globeducate’s third school in the UK, alongside Stonar School, near Bath, and ICS London.

Boundary Oak School

Boundary Oak, a co-educational day and boarding independent school, educates pupils from the age of 2 to 16, and sits in 30 acres of countryside.

With a co-curricular programme of more than 70 activities each term, pupils benefit from innovative classroom technology, a modern sports hall, floodlit Astroturf pitch, heated outdoor swimming pool, and a new design technology centre.

Paddy Jansen, Chief Operations Officer of Globeducate, said: “We are delighted to welcome Boundary Oak School to Globeducate.

"Having spent considerable time with the team, it quickly became clear that the school's ethos and culture echoes that of other Globeducate British International Schools and our strength in programmes that build character and nurture global perspectives.

"Boundary Oak School offers pupils fantastic opportunities to complete their Duke of Edinburgh, to join residential trips and challenge expeditions, and the school has a unique outdoor learning programme that is devised to celebrate the pleasure that comes from nature, wildlife and horticulture.

"We are excited to work with our new colleagues and for them to join our global learning communities.”

James Polansky, Executive Head at Boundary Oak School, added: “This is an exciting new chapter in Boundary Oak’s history.

"At a time when most schools are facing financial headwinds, we continue to go from strength to strength.

"And by becoming part of Globeducate’s family, we have safeguarded the long- term vision for Boundary Oak School to become the premier destination school in Hampshire.