The police are appealing for information following the death of a 25-year-old who died as a result of a head on collision.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We were called at 9:47pm to a report of a collision involving a car and a pick-up truck. It was reported that the car, a silver Vauxhall Corsa, had been travelling on the southbound side of the carriageway when it crossed the central reservation and collided with the pick-up truck on the northbound carriageway.

“Despite the best efforts of emergency services the driver of the Corsa, a 25-year-old man from Kingsworthy, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. “His next of kin have been informed.” As part of the police investigation into the collision they would like to hear from anyone who may have been passing through the area around the time of the incident and saw what happened or the moments leading up to it. The police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage which could help us with our enquiries.