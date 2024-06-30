Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police have confirmed that a man has ‘sadly died’ in a Hampshire city centre and his death is being treated as ‘unexplained’.

Police officers closed a major one way system in Winchester city centre yesterday evening (June 29) while the ambulance service treated a patient. The one way system around Friarsgate and Middle Brook Street was stopped and the roads were temporarily closed. The police have now confirmed that the patient who was receiving medical care has died.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Police attended Brook Street, Winchester just before 6pm on Saturday, 29 June to assist colleagues from the ambulance service who were treating a patient.

“Sadly, the man died at the scene.