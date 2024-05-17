Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Huge news as it is confirmed that the King, Queen and Prince of Wales will attend the city’s D-Day event.

The King, Queen and Prince of Wales will attend commemorative events in Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Buckingham Palace has said. Charles and Camilla will be at the Ministry of Defence and Royal British Legion’s event at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer on June 6, and William will attend the Canadian commemorative ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre, Courseulles-sur-Mer, on the same date.

The Princess of Wales is not due to attend. Before they set off for France, they will attend the UK’s national commemorative event in Portsmouth on June 5. Other members of the royal family will attend events marking the anniversary over the two dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three days of commemorative events are set to take place, culminating in a two-part commemoration on Southsea Common on June 5. These will run alongside events in France on June 5 and 6 which also mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. The Prime Minister will also be in attendance of the event on June 5 which will welcome tributes, live music and a fly over from the Red Arrows.