Build-a-Bear Workshop abandons ‘Pay-Your-Age’ sale as huge demand sparks safety concerns

Build-a-Bear workshop has been forced to abandoned its ‘Pay-Your-Age’ sale after a surge in demand sparked safety concerns.

The sale, which let customers buy a bear and not pay full retail price just however old they are, proved to be massively popular across the country with customers facing up to nine-hour queues in some places.

In order to participate in the 'Pay-Your-Age’ sale parents had to sign up for the Build A Bear bonus reward scheme and then head down to a store and pick out a bear.

However Build-a-Bear have now been forced to pull the plug on the special event due to safety concerns.

In a post on Facebook, the company said: ‘Queues Closed for Pay Your Age Day Event per local authorities, we cannot accept additional Guests at our U.K. Build-A-Bear Workshop locations due to crowds and safety concerns.

Read More: Build-a-Bear Workshop is letting Hampshire customers ‘pay your age' to buy a teddy

‘We have closed queues in our U.K. stores. We understand some of our Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible.’

Build-a-Bear Workshop does not have a store in Portsmouth but does have ones in Brighton, Basingstoke and Southampton.

The Basingstoke store was one of the first ones to shut its doors.

The ‘Pay-Your-Age’ sale was announced by Build-a-Bear earlier this week. In a post on their website, the company said: ‘On 12 July, you can pay your age for any furry friend in the Workshop! It’s easy – how old you are is how much your furry friend costs.

‘It’s our biggest in-store deal EVER – and it’s a special offer for Bonus Club members.

Read More: Rare condition leaves cat looking like a dog

‘If you’re not a Bonus Club member, it’s free and easy to join! Join now to save time, or sign up in the Workshop! See you in the Workshop on 12 July – bring in the whole family and share the experience with #BuildABear!'

The lowest price little ones could snap up a bear for was £1 so even if your youngster was a few months old you had to fork out at least a pound to buy one.