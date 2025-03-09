Captain fantastic Cal leading from the front
A week after scoring in a 3-2 home win over Harrow Borough, Laycock struck both goals in a 2-1 success at rock bottom Badshot Lea.
That meant a 21st loss in 32 eighth tier games for the hosts, including a ninth on home soil.
Laycock opened the scoring from a James Franklyn cross on 27 minutes, with Luis Le Paih levelling just before the hour mark.
Laycock’s 12th goal of the South Central season arrived in the first minute of stoppage time, Franklyn again registering the assist.
Horndean handed striker Brandon Chebby a debut in a 3-0 loss at Met Police.
They trailed after just three minutes, to a Charlie Brown goal, with Jamal Sharpe later netting once in each half.