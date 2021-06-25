Car bursts into flames at busy junction for A3(M) at Bedhampton near Asda
A CAR was destroyed when it burst into flames at a busy junction.
Large flames and smoke were seen coming from the vehicle, which came off the Asda roundabout at about 8pm.
It happened off the roundabout at the junction of Purbrook Way and Hulbert Road, Bedhampton
The car was driven into a layby just off the roundabout, and an eyewitness said that the driver did not appear to be on the scene.
Read More
Small explosions came from the car as local people watching the incident ducked and dived.
Another car parked in the layby was badly damaged by the inferno.
Fire services were called and one appliance arrived at 8.12pm.
The fire was extinguished by 8.20pm.