Car bursts into flames at busy junction for A3(M) at Bedhampton near Asda

Large flames and smoke were seen coming from the vehicle, which came off the Asda roundabout at about 8pm.

It happened off the roundabout at the junction of Purbrook Way and Hulbert Road, Bedhampton

The car was driven into a layby just off the roundabout, and an eyewitness said that the driver did not appear to be on the scene.

The car on fire

Small explosions came from the car as local people watching the incident ducked and dived.

Another car parked in the layby was badly damaged by the inferno.

Fire services were called and one appliance arrived at 8.12pm.

Firefighters next to the vehicle

The fire was extinguished by 8.20pm.

