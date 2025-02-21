A cat found itself in a purr-dicament after getting stuck between two walls.

An on-call crew from Liphook was alerted and arrived on the scene of Chalcraft Close at 4.30pm.

A cat has been rescued after getting trapped in between two walls. | Hampshire Fire Service

The animal had become sandwiched in a six-inch gap between a garden wall and a garage.

Firefighters carefully cut a hole in the wall and rescued the cat, which was then taken to the vet who confirmed it was fine.