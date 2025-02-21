Cat finds itself in purr-dicament after getting trapped between two walls in Liphook
A cat found itself in a purr-dicament after getting stuck between two walls.
A cat who had fallen between two walls and become stuck was rescued by firefighters on Tuesday afternoon (February 18).
An on-call crew from Liphook was alerted and arrived on the scene of Chalcraft Close at 4.30pm.
The animal had become sandwiched in a six-inch gap between a garden wall and a garage.
Firefighters carefully cut a hole in the wall and rescued the cat, which was then taken to the vet who confirmed it was fine.
