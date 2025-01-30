Celebrating 213 years of Charles Dickens at his Portsmouth birthplace

Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum

The Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum will host a special event on Friday, February 7, to celebrate the 213th anniversary of the famous author's birth.

Each year, the museum marks the occasion at the house where Dickens was born, located on Old Commercial Road in Portsmouth.

At 11am, the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth will lay a wreath at the front door of the home. Members of the Dickens Fellowship Portsmouth Branch will also be present to perform readings from some of his most well-known works.

Following the ceremony, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the museum, view the room where Dickens was born, and see some of his treasured possessions.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council and responsible for culture, regeneration and economic development, encouraged people to take part in the event.

"We encourage residents to join us to mark the anniversary of Charles Dickens' birth and celebrate the life and work of one of the world's most acclaimed authors—especially as he was born here in Portsmouth."

"Portsmouth is rich in history and the arts and this special house combines the two."

A look back at Dickens’ early life

Charles Dickens was born on February 7, 1812, to John and Elizabeth Dickens. He was christened Charles John Huffman Dickens at nearby St Mary’s Church. The family lived in the house from 1809 for three years before moving to Hawks Street, a home later destroyed during the Blitz in 1941.

Museum opening times and visitor information

The museum will be open on several dates in February:

February 6: Midday– 3.30pm (last entry 3pm)

February 7, 8, 9, 18, 20, 22: 10am – 4.30pm (last entry 4pm)

Due to the small size of the museum, entry may need to be staggered, so visitors might have to queue outside.

Portsmouth residents can visit the museum free of charge. For further details, visit charlesdickensbirthplace.co.uk.