A cherished sand pit has undergone a fabulous upgrade - just in time for Easter.

The refreshed space features a brand-new decking area and umbrellas to provide plenty of shade.

An accessibility ramp has also been installed to ensure all children can join in the fun, and a host of new toys, buckets, and spades will be available for families.

“We know just how much our families love the sandpit each year, so we’re delighted to unveil our revamped, bigger and better sandpit, offering an inclusive space for local families to enjoy together.

“We can’t wait to see the smiles on their faces as they make the most of the new area.”