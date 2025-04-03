Cherished sand pit at Whiteley undergoes fabulous revamp in time for Easter half term
The popular sand pit at Whiteley reopened on Friday, March 28, after having a much needed face lift.
The refreshed space features a brand-new decking area and umbrellas to provide plenty of shade.
An accessibility ramp has also been installed to ensure all children can join in the fun, and a host of new toys, buckets, and spades will be available for families.
Mia Gordon, centre manager at Whiteley, said: “Community is at the heart of everything we do at Whiteley.
“We know just how much our families love the sandpit each year, so we’re delighted to unveil our revamped, bigger and better sandpit, offering an inclusive space for local families to enjoy together.
“It’s so important to give children the chance to get outdoors, explore, and socialise – especially with the Easter holidays fast approaching.
“We can’t wait to see the smiles on their faces as they make the most of the new area.”
