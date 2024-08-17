Christmas came early at Marwell Zoo ahead of its popular event Glow Marwell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christmas has come early at Marwell Zoo.

The event gave guests a sneak peek of the festive fun to come for its magical winter lights experience Glow Marwell and also marked the opening of the zoo’s new snow leopard extension. For the first time since 2019, Father Christmas and his elves will be taking up residence inside Marwell Hall.

Nicky Cole, senior events manager, said: “We’ve swapped sunshine for snowfall at Marwell, we’re all very excited about Glow Marwell 2024. We’ve been working on some exciting new light displays, interactive elements and immersive experiences to ensure that this year’s Glow Marwell event is bigger and better than ever before and we’re excited to unveil them later this year.

“Testing out the snow canons and giving the guests a glimpse of what’s to come is a lovely way to get everyone excited and we’re sure they won’t be disappointed.

“It’s been so much fun seeing families enjoying the magic of our snow, which has also celebrated the opening of our new snow leopard extension project.”

This time last year the conservation charity asked the public for help to double the size of its snow leopard’s home. In response to the fundraising drive, £15,976 in donations were put towards the project.

Carrie Arnold, carnivore team leader, said: “The extension to the snow leopard habitat has been an exciting project for the Carnivore Team to develop and we are so grateful for everyone who donated to make it possible.

“The new terrain broadens the positive life experiences within their environment with natural behaviours, such as territorial patrol and scent marking being increased, alongside providing new areas for resting and playing.

“At the moment, Irina has full access to the new habitat and will soon be joined by Warjun. We are all looking forward to seeing them explore their extended habitat.”