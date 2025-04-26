Adorable video shows musical dog playing the glockenspiel in bluebell-covered woods in Portsmouth
Incredible footage shows a musical dog playing the glockenspiel, surrounded by bluebells in New Forest National Park.
Simba the border collie plays 10 other musical instruments, but ‘loves’ his glockenspiel.
Sharing the clip on Instagram, Simba’s latest tune is named as ‘the melody of the bluebell wood’ - and he even has his own musical channel on Spotify - Pet Direction.
