Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Co-op store has announced that it will resume its normal opening hours following a series of anti-social behaviour.

The Facebook post said: “We would like to take this opportunity to announce that the Co-op on St Albans Road will be returning to its usual closing hours of 10:00pm from Sunday, September 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-op on St Albans Road will be returning to its original store hours after working with the police following anti-social behaviour. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

“We have worked closely with the council and the Co-op regarding the anti-social behaviour in the community that led to change of hours at the store and we will continue to monitor the situation whilst actively patrolling the area when we are on duty.”