Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 08:27 BST
A Co-op store has announced that it will resume its normal opening hours following a series of anti-social behaviour.

The police took to social media to confirm the change in opening hours after officers and the council have worked alongside staff at the store.

The Facebook post said: “We would like to take this opportunity to announce that the Co-op on St Albans Road will be returning to its usual closing hours of 10:00pm from Sunday, September 29.

Co-op on St Albans Road will be returning to its original store hours after working with the police following anti-social behaviour.Co-op on St Albans Road will be returning to its original store hours after working with the police following anti-social behaviour.
Co-op on St Albans Road will be returning to its original store hours after working with the police following anti-social behaviour. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

“We have worked closely with the council and the Co-op regarding the anti-social behaviour in the community that led to change of hours at the store and we will continue to monitor the situation whilst actively patrolling the area when we are on duty.”

