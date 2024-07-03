Collision on A326 at Knellers Lane roundabout causing delays in both directions
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A collision on a roundabout near Colbury is resulting in significant delays in both directions this morning.
The A326, Colbury, is partially blocked on the Knellers Lane and Cocklydown Lane roundabout due to a collision. There are heavy delays in both directions currently while the incident is dealt with.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.