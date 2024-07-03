Collision on A326 at Knellers Lane roundabout causing delays in both directions

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 08:59 BST
A collision on a roundabout near Colbury is resulting in significant delays in both directions this morning.

The A326, Colbury, is partially blocked on the Knellers Lane and Cocklydown Lane roundabout due to a collision. There are heavy delays in both directions currently while the incident is dealt with.

Expect delays if you are driving in the area. For more information about the incident, click here.

