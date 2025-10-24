Concern for the welfare of missing 49-year-old woman last seen at Southampton General Hospital
The police have launched an appeal to find a missing woman who was last seen at hospital.
Selina Hole, from Southampton, was last seen at Southampton General Hospital at 9.30am yesterday morning (October 23) and the police are concerned for her welfare.
The 49-year-old is described as white, about 5ft 4in tall, medium build, short brown hair, and she was last seen wearing a bright orange jumper.
If anyone has seen Selina, please call 999 quoting reference 44250480632.