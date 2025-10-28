Concern growing for welfare of missing 14-year-old with links to Portsmouth

Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing teenage boy who has links to Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westbury Police has launched an appeal in order to locate missing 14-year-old, Dylan, who was reported missing from the Westbury area.

Westbury Police have launched a missing persons appeal for 14-year-old Dylan who has links to Portsmouth. | Westbury Police

The teenager was last seen at 11.30am on October 27 and he is believed to be wearing black trainers, a black jacket and carrying a rucksack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is possible he may be with an adult woman, and he has links to Bournemouth and Portsmouth. The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has shared the appeal across its social media.

If you know where he is or have seen him, please call 101 quoting the reference 54250142807.