Concern growing for welfare of missing 14-year-old with links to Portsmouth
Westbury Police has launched an appeal in order to locate missing 14-year-old, Dylan, who was reported missing from the Westbury area.
The teenager was last seen at 11.30am on October 27 and he is believed to be wearing black trainers, a black jacket and carrying a rucksack.
It is possible he may be with an adult woman, and he has links to Bournemouth and Portsmouth. The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has shared the appeal across its social media.
If you know where he is or have seen him, please call 101 quoting the reference 54250142807.