Convoy of Royal Navy vessels accompany Brittany Ferry taking D-Day veterans to France
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Brittany Ferries ship Mont St Michel is being accompanied by Royal Navy patrol vessels Trumpeter, Medusa and Basher as well as minehunter HMS Cattistock and Training Ship Royalist and a tug boat as it travels out of Portsmouth Harbour.
The Jedburgh Pipe Band is also playing the ferry out of the harbour where members of the public have gathered to see the veterans off as they travel to Caen.
A MoD spokesman said: “The veterans, travelling with The Spirit of Normandy Trust and the Royal British Legion, will carry with them a commemorative torch from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission which will form the centrepiece of the vigil at Bayeux War Cemetery on 5 June.
“A young person will pass this symbolic torch to a veteran before they board the ferry. At 1300 (ship’s time), a wreath-laying will take place on the ferry to remember those who never made it to shore.”
Mark Atkinson, the Royal British Legion’s director general, said it was a “momentous occasion”. He said: “The veterans are remarkably sprightly, they’re up and about and engaged.
“There were a lot of mixed emotions as you’d imagine but a lot of people are really excited to be going back.
“It’s an opportunity for them to pay their respects and remember the fallen.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.