Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council has announced that a popular family splash pool will be closed while complete ‘required repairs’.

The Hilsea Splash Pool, located in London Road, is a brilliant spot for families looking to cool off in the summer months - but the Portsmouth City Council has announced that it will be closed this week. The splash area is free to attend and welcomes children aged eight and under.

On Facebook the Portsmouth City Council said: “Due to required repairs, Hilsea Splash Pool will be closed from Monday 10 June until Friday 14 June. The splash pool is due to reopen on Monday 17 June, should repairs be successful. Apologies for the inconvenience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hilsea Splash Pool

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...