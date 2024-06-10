Council announces closure of Hilsea Splash Pool as they dive into 'required repairs'
The Hilsea Splash Pool, located in London Road, is a brilliant spot for families looking to cool off in the summer months - but the Portsmouth City Council has announced that it will be closed this week. The splash area is free to attend and welcomes children aged eight and under.
On Facebook the Portsmouth City Council said: “Due to required repairs, Hilsea Splash Pool will be closed from Monday 10 June until Friday 14 June. The splash pool is due to reopen on Monday 17 June, should repairs be successful. Apologies for the inconvenience.”
The play area is equipped with two shallow water pools no deeper than five inches, play features, rubber safety surfacing, new toilets and baby change facilities, seats and picnic tables. The splash pool was designed to give families a free play area and it is was opened following the success of the Southsea splash pool. The Southsea splash pool will be open this week between 10:30 and 6pm if you are looking for an alternative splash venue.
