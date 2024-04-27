Council removes 'unauthorised' golf signs from Portsview Avenue following residents' annoyance with potholes
The signs appeared in Portsview Avenue, Portchester, and they poked fun at the potholes down the street. The road, which is now also known as ‘Portsview Golf Course’, saw the signs tied to lamp posts – and pictures of them have been circulating on Voice 4 Portchester Facebook page.
The signs have now been removed with Hampshire County Council confirming that they took them down. A Hampshire County Council spokesperson said: “We have recently removed a number of unauthorised signs from the area.” Nobody knows who is responsible for creating the signs and placing them down the street but the reasoning behidn them is to highlight the extent of potholes.
The spokesperson for the council added: “Our priority will always be to deal with defects that pose a safety risk and which could be dangerous to highway users.
“There are currently no outstanding road defect reports for Portsdown Avenue, with the most recent repairs carried out on 26 March and 19 April. Longer term, this road is scheduled to be resurfaced later this year.
"Members of the public can easily report road issues to us online at www.hants.gov.uk/transport/roadmaintenance. This enables our engineers to inspect defects and arrange repairs, where needed, with minimum delay.”
