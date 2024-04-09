Portsview Avenue, Portchester, is now home to a range of comical signs introducing the road as a golf course in response to countless potholes that plaque it. The signs appeared earlier this week but no one knows who is responsible for them. The road, which is now also known as ‘Portsview Golf Course’, features the signs which have been tied to lamp posts – and pictures of them have been circulating on Voice 4 Portchester Facebook page with a lot of people finding them hilarious. From ‘Hole in one’ to ‘Birdie’, the person responsible for the signs has definitely dotted the i’s and crossed the t’s by including brilliant detail, which has made people find it even funnier.