A devoted couple is keeping their daughters’ memory alive by spreading Christmas joy with a toy drive.

Cathryn and Anthony Lewis have spent the last nine years supporting charities to honour the memory of their two daughters, Twemp and Edith, who both died at birth.

This year, the Portsmouth-based couple, have organised a toy drive for the festive season to ensure all children are able to open presents on Christmas day.

Cathryn and Anthony Lewis have launched a Christmas toy drive in memory of their two daughters who died at birth. | Cathryn Lewis

Cathryn, who is a paramedic, said: “We lost two daughters at birth, one was still born and one died after birth due to complications in 2016 and 2017, so every year we do a positive thing to remember them.

“We have had so much support over the last couple of years, it is almost like a gift from them to someone else. It is really important to us, it keeps their memory alive as well and it’s always nice to give something back.

“I think the important thing is to keep the memory alive and turn a tragedy into something positive and we are working with Sands to break the taboo of losing a baby - nine years ago not many people would talk about it.”

Over the past few years, the pair has collected 120 boxes for children in care, collected sensory toys for a local nursery, raised money for Sands and launched a clothes drive for anyone in the community.

The Christmas toy drive and toy sale is due to take place on November 1 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Waterlooville, with people paying what they can afford.

Cathryn added: “The toy drive donations is amazing, it is a lot of work, which is absolutely fine, because it is for a positive cause - we’ve already stacked our spare bedroom with toys.

“It’s a bit of a tear jerker because we don’t expect a stranger to donate to us, we’ve had an amazing response. We have had an amazing response and we’ve been blown away by how many people have donated.”

The couple are collecting new and good condition pre-loved toys, and they also have an Amazon wishlist for gifts for older children.

Pre-loved toys will be accepted until October 25, and for more information about drop off points, contact Cathryn on 07715 380890.