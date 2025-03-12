Homeless man due in court accused of failing to comply with community orders

A homeless man is due in court today (March 12) accused of failing to comply with community orders.

Philip John Palmer, 39, of no fixed address, faces two charges related to breaching community orders. According to court records, the first charge alleges that the defendant failed to keep in contact with Probation since 20 December 2024.

This community order had been imposed by Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on 7 August 2024. The second charge claims the defendant failed to provide reasonable evidence within a specified time period or at all.This relates to a separate community order, also made by Portsmouth Magistrates' Court, dating back to 5 February 1986.

He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court.