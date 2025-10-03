The police and crime commissioner for Hampshire has condemned the attacks in Manchester.

It comes as Hampshire police said they will monitor the situation and reach out to the Jewish community to provide support.

Two people were killed and three others were in serious condition in an attack on a synagogue in Manchester on October 2.

A 35-year-old British man of Syrian descent drove a car at people outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue before attacking bystanders with a knife. He was shot dead by police at the scene.

One of the victims of the Manchester synagogue terror attack died after apparently being injured by a police gunshot, Greater Manchester Police chief constable Sir Stephen Watson said on Friday.

Ms Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and Isle of Wight, said: “I am deeply saddened by the horrific incident that took place outside a synagogue in Manchester.

“This act of violence is especially distressing as it occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

“This is a time for reflection and not reaction.

“We need to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this incident and whether this could have been avoided.

“If the suspect was known to agencies, the robustness of the validity of the Prevent programme needs to be reviewed to determine whether it’s fit for purpose.

“I would urge people to remain vigilant. Please report anything that doesn’t feel right to the police and be alert to what is happening in your community.”

Assistant chief constable for local policing Tara McGovern added that the force will be reaching out and speaking with the Jewish communities to ensure they have a point of contact to raise any concerns.

Mrs McGovern said: “Our thoughts are, of course, with those suffering in Manchester right now, particularly as this has happened on the holiest day for the Jewish community.

“I know that this horrific incident will have shocked everyone within our communities here in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, and I understand the impact it will have on our Jewish communities, in particular.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and will update our communities as this develops.”