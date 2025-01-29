13 pictures show scenes after Portsmouth v Millwall as police battle to keep control

Significant police resources were deployed for the match after trouble had flared in the two previous encounters between the sides - although the game in November was called off due to a power cut. The south Londoners won the game 1-0 last night.

Police said Tuesday night’s game went off without incident, though video was captured showing officers - including those on horseback - straining to keep order. A number of diversions were in place to keep fans separated throughout the evening.

On one occasion police battled to keep control after Portsmouth fans were seen running down Selbourne Terrace where witnesses said they attempted to get into Fratton station - where Millwall fans were being ushered to make their way home.

A witness said: “Police managed to hold them whilst another four vans spun and rushed to keep control. There was a lot of pushing but I don’t think there were any arrests.”

A police spokesperson said of last night’s operation: “There were no incidents, we worked with the club and closely with British Transport Police to ensure fans got to and from the ground as planned.”

See pictures from last night below.

1 . Heavy police presence for Portsmouth v Millwall match Heavy police presence for Portsmouth v Millwall match on Tuesday evening Photo: Stu Vaizey Photo Sales

2 . Heavy police presence for Portsmouth v Millwall match Heavy police presence for Portsmouth v Millwall match on Tuesday evening Photo: Stu Vaizey Photo Sales

3 . Heavy police presence for Portsmouth v Millwall match Heavy police presence for Portsmouth v Millwall match on Tuesday evening Photo: Stu Vaizey Photo Sales