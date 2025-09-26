13-year-old girl kicked in the head several times by another girl in Chichester play park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 13-year-old girl was kicked in the head several times by another girl in a play park.

The incident happened between 7 and 8pm on Wednesday, September 24 at Priory Park in Chichester. The girl was pulled to the ground and then repeatedly kicked in the head.

A Chichester Police spokesperson said: “The girl was reportedly grabbed by her hair and pulled to the ground and kicked in the head several times in the attack between 7 and 8pm. She suffered cuts and bruises.

“A man, with a young child carrying a Blue Stitch bag, intervened and was told by the attacker that she was fine and to go away.

“We would like to talk with the man and anyone else who may have witnessed this assault. They should contact police on 101, quoting serial 1341 of 24/09.”

