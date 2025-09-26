Police are appealing for witnesses after a 13-year-old girl was kicked in the head several times by another girl in a play park.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened between 7 and 8pm on Wednesday, September 24 at Priory Park in Chichester. The girl was pulled to the ground and then repeatedly kicked in the head.

A Chichester Police spokesperson said: “The girl was reportedly grabbed by her hair and pulled to the ground and kicked in the head several times in the attack between 7 and 8pm. She suffered cuts and bruises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A man, with a young child carrying a Blue Stitch bag, intervened and was told by the attacker that she was fine and to go away.

“We would like to talk with the man and anyone else who may have witnessed this assault. They should contact police on 101, quoting serial 1341 of 24/09.”