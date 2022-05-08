At about 6.20pm on Thursday the girl was walking down an alleyway when she was approached by a boy.

Police say the boy made sexual comments towards her before trying to touch her shoulder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Hampshire

A spokeswoman said: ‘The girl was not injured but this was understandably distressing for her.’

The boy was white, in his early teens, about 5ft 2in with dirty blond hair, and wore grey joggers, a blue top and a blueish / grey hoodie.

The alleyway was in Farnborough between Stubbs Moor and Fernhill Road. He went off towards Blunden Park.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area

Anyone with any information can 101 quoting reference 44220177385 or here.