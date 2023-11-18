14-year-old boy bailed and man, 18, charged with robbing child at knifepoint in Buckland, Portsmouth
Baylea Shanahan, 18, will appear in court next month in connection with an incident in Binsteed Road on Wednesday (November 15). Portsmouth Police said they received a report of a 14-year-old boy being robbed at knifepoint, with cash being stolen from the child.
The force added he was uninjured in the incident. A 14-year-old and a 17-year-old, both male, were detained.
Police said: “A 14 year-old boy arrested on suspicion of robbery has been bailed until February 16, 2024, pending further enquiries. Baylea Shanahan, aged 18, of Bishopsfield Road in Fareham, has been charged with robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.
“He was remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court today (November 18). At the hearing, he was further remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on December 18.”