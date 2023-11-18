A boy has been bailed and a man has been charged with robbing a child a knifepoint in Buckland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Baylea Shanahan, 18, will appear in court next month in connection with an incident in Binsteed Road on Wednesday (November 15). Portsmouth Police said they received a report of a 14-year-old boy being robbed at knifepoint, with cash being stolen from the child.

NOW READ: Child robbed

The force added he was uninjured in the incident. A 14-year-old and a 17-year-old, both male, were detained.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said they received a report of a robbery in Binsteed Road, Buckland. Picture: Google Street View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said: “A 14 year-old boy arrested on suspicion of robbery has been bailed until February 16, 2024, pending further enquiries. Baylea Shanahan, aged 18, of Bishopsfield Road in Fareham, has been charged with robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.