15 new CCTV cameras were installed in key locations, selected in cooperation with the police, to help prevent and detect crime in the town centre. Havant Borough Council said it has invested £25,400 towards installing the new cameras, which provide high-definition images that can be used as evidence in court. They provide constant surveilance using enhanced night vision infra-red capabilities, as well as long range and wide coverage.

Havant Borough Council deputy leader Councillor Gwen Robinson, cabinet lead for communities and housing, said: ‘The council’s CCTV network in Waterlooville and the town centre should deliver significant improvements in crime reduction. CCTV is about prevention, deterrence and detection of crime, ranging from vandalism, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour to help provide a safer environment for the general public and reducing the fear of crime.

15 new cameras have been installed in the area.

‘I’m pleased we’ve been able to deliver the first steps on our commitment to improve Waterlooville Town Centre, for our residents and businesses.’

Chief inspector Habib Rahman, Havant and East Hampshire district commander, added: ‘This significant investment is a really important step in not only keeping the town centre as a safe place, but also in tackling crimes and anti-social behaviours that matter to our communities.

