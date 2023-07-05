15 new CCTV cameras installed in Waterlooville as part of efforts to crackdown on crime
15 new CCTV cameras were installed in key locations, selected in cooperation with the police, to help prevent and detect crime in the town centre. Havant Borough Council said it has invested £25,400 towards installing the new cameras, which provide high-definition images that can be used as evidence in court. They provide constant surveilance using enhanced night vision infra-red capabilities, as well as long range and wide coverage.
Havant Borough Council deputy leader Councillor Gwen Robinson, cabinet lead for communities and housing, said: ‘The council’s CCTV network in Waterlooville and the town centre should deliver significant improvements in crime reduction. CCTV is about prevention, deterrence and detection of crime, ranging from vandalism, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour to help provide a safer environment for the general public and reducing the fear of crime.
‘I’m pleased we’ve been able to deliver the first steps on our commitment to improve Waterlooville Town Centre, for our residents and businesses.’
Chief inspector Habib Rahman, Havant and East Hampshire district commander, added: ‘This significant investment is a really important step in not only keeping the town centre as a safe place, but also in tackling crimes and anti-social behaviours that matter to our communities.
‘High quality footage assists us evidentially for criminal matters, but where a multi-agency response may be needed it helps us to identify those children or vulnerable people who may benefit from intervention work before an issue escalates to criminal behaviour. Local businesses and residents will both benefit from this investment, which we are pleased to be supporting.’