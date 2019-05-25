Have your say

A man has been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest in Portsmouth.

The assault took place in Lake Road last night, with police called just before 7.15pm.

The boy was taken to the QA Hospital for treatment for a chest injury.

His injury was described as serious but not life threatening.

Today a police spokesperson confirmed a 52-year-old man, from Portsmouth, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm.

He remains in police custody.

Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190179016.

