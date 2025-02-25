16-year-old stabbed near Bognor Regis as two teenage boys are arrested
Emergency services were called to the incident in Frandor Road, Bersted at 7.35pm on Monday night (February 24). The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital. After undergoing treatment, he is now in a stable condition.
Two boys aged 16 and 14 from Bognor Regis were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody. The investigation is ongoing and there is police presence in the area.
Chichester and Arun district Chief Inspector Will Keating-Jones said: "This is a fast moving investigation and we are carrying out house to house enquiries in the area.
"We would like to hear from anyone who heard or saw anything in that area on Monday (24 February) between 7pm and 8pm which could relate to our investigation and if anyone has any CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident.
"We understand that the community will be concerned about this incident. Please speak to our police officers who are in the area conducting enquiries."
You can also report online or phone 101 quoting Operation Cornflower.