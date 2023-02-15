THIEVES and burglars are among the most wanted criminals in Hampshire.

These people are wanted for various offences including assault, false imprisonment and burglary.

All of these offences took place in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Independent charity Crimestoppers launched the UK’s most wanted list in 2005, and it has proved to have been highly successful.

Over 4,800 arrests have been made to date thanks to the scheme.

Emily van der Lely, Crimestoppers regional manager, said: ‘I am proud that our charity gives people the power to speak up and stop crime 100 per cent anonymously.

‘Hampshire is a comparatively safe county, however there are people at large who are wanted by law enforcement.

‘Our Most Wanted campaign can only be successful if the public are willing to help us protect those they care about and the communities they live in.

‘The people of Hampshire have been incredibly supportive of our previous campaigns, and I encourage everyone to check our website and let us know immediately if you have any information on any of the individuals.

‘You are the one that can make all the difference.

‘You can call us on freephone 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted.

‘As a charity, we ensure you won’t have to give your personal details, just tell us what you know, and we’ll pass it on for you.’

Here is the list of the most wanted criminals in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

1 . Wesley Wilson - Burglary Wesley Wilson is wanted for dwelling burglary in Southampton. Photo: Crimestoppers Photo Sales

2 . Paul Lynam - Breaching licence conditions Paul Lynam, Waterlooville, is wanted for breaching his licence conditions. Photo: Crimestoppers Photo Sales

3 . Richard Cornick - Threats to kill Richard Cornick is wanted under power of arrest for making threats to kill in Gosport. Photo: Crimestoppers Photo Sales

4 . Robert Dale - Drugs supply Robert Dale is wanted for supplying drugs in Gosport. Photo: Crimestoppers Photo Sales