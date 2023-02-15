20 most wanted criminals in Portsmouth and Hampshire for assault, drug supply, burglary and violence
THIEVES and burglars are among the most wanted criminals in Hampshire.
These people are wanted for various offences including assault, false imprisonment and burglary.
All of these offences took place in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
Independent charity Crimestoppers launched the UK’s most wanted list in 2005, and it has proved to have been highly successful.
Over 4,800 arrests have been made to date thanks to the scheme.
Emily van der Lely, Crimestoppers regional manager, said: ‘I am proud that our charity gives people the power to speak up and stop crime 100 per cent anonymously.
‘Hampshire is a comparatively safe county, however there are people at large who are wanted by law enforcement.
‘Our Most Wanted campaign can only be successful if the public are willing to help us protect those they care about and the communities they live in.
‘The people of Hampshire have been incredibly supportive of our previous campaigns, and I encourage everyone to check our website and let us know immediately if you have any information on any of the individuals.
‘You are the one that can make all the difference.
‘You can call us on freephone 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted.
‘As a charity, we ensure you won’t have to give your personal details, just tell us what you know, and we’ll pass it on for you.’
Here is the list of the most wanted criminals in Portsmouth and Hampshire.