Portchester paedophile rapist, 62, who denied wrongdoing found guilty of 15 offences

A disgraced child abuser who denied any wrongdoing was found guilty by jurors after a trial.
By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:45 BST

Portchester paedophile rapist Stephen Lovelock, 62, of Foxbury Grove, was found guilty of all 15 charges levelled against him following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The warped predator was found guilty of two charges of rape of a child under 13, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, four counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, two charges of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, attempted rape of a child under 13, three counts of sexual activity with a child, and a single charge of taking indecent photographs of a child.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse Saturday 3rd November 2018 FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLYPortsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse Saturday 3rd November 2018 FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Lovelock remains in custody and will be sentenced on September 1 when he can expect a long jail term.

