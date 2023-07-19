Portchester paedophile rapist, 62, who denied wrongdoing found guilty of 15 offences
Portchester paedophile rapist Stephen Lovelock, 62, of Foxbury Grove, was found guilty of all 15 charges levelled against him following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.
The warped predator was found guilty of two charges of rape of a child under 13, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, four counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, two charges of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, attempted rape of a child under 13, three counts of sexual activity with a child, and a single charge of taking indecent photographs of a child.
Lovelock remains in custody and will be sentenced on September 1 when he can expect a long jail term.
