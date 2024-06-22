Anti-social behaviour crimes can mean a number of different things, including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

The latest data from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary shows the amount of anti-social behaviour crimes reported in areas in April 2024. The neighbourhoods have been sorted into ascending order from least amount of reported crimes to the most.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location. The neighbourhoods have been left as assigned and categorised by the police in their figures.

Here are the statistics for anti-social crimes from 20 neighbourhoods in Portsmouth and the surrounding area:

Anti-social behaviour statistics Here are the anti-social behaviour statistics for 20 local neighbourhoods in April.

Butser, Clanfield and Rowlands Castle The area of Butser, Clanfield and Rowlands Castle had less than 3 anti-social behaviour crimes committed since April according to police statistics

Waterlooville South This includes the neighbourhoods of Purbrook and Widley. They had less than 6 anti-social behaviour crimes reported.