20 neighbourhoods ranked for antisocial behaviour according to Hampshire Police figures

By Joe Williams
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 17:10 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2024, 17:26 BST
New police figures show the worst affected areas in and around Portsmouth for anti social behaviour.

Anti-social behaviour crimes can mean a number of different things, including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

The latest data from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary shows the amount of anti-social behaviour crimes reported in areas in April 2024. The neighbourhoods have been sorted into ascending order from least amount of reported crimes to the most.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location. The neighbourhoods have been left as assigned and categorised by the police in their figures.

Here are the statistics for anti-social crimes from 20 neighbourhoods in Portsmouth and the surrounding area:

The area of Butser, Clanfield and Rowlands Castle had less than 3 anti-social behaviour crimes committed since April according to police statistics

2. Butser, Clanfield and Rowlands Castle

The area of Butser, Clanfield and Rowlands Castle had less than 3 anti-social behaviour crimes committed since April according to police statisticsPhoto: Google

This includes the neighbourhoods of Purbrook and Widley. They had less than 6 anti-social behaviour crimes reported.

3. Waterlooville South

This includes the neighbourhoods of Purbrook and Widley. They had less than 6 anti-social behaviour crimes reported.Photo: Joseph Williams

Hayling Island had 8 anti-social behaviour crimes reported in April 2024.

4. Hayling Island

Hayling Island had 8 anti-social behaviour crimes reported in April 2024.Photo: -

