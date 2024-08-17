Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged on suspicion of using threatening and abusive behaviour to cause harassement.

Daniel Gilbert Roney of St Faiths Road in Portsmouth has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Monday, August 19.

The 25 year-old man from Portsmouth arrested on suspicion of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress and racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress has subsequently been charged with both offences.

This comes following an anti-immigration protest near Portsmouth International Port and the immigration centre on August, 7, 2024.