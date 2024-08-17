25-year-old charged with racially aggravated intentional harassment following anti-immigration protest
A man has been charged on suspicion of using threatening and abusive behaviour to cause harassement.
Daniel Gilbert Roney of St Faiths Road in Portsmouth has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Monday, August 19.
This comes following an anti-immigration protest near Portsmouth International Port and the immigration centre on August, 7, 2024.