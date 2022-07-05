3 motorbike riders summonsed after police officers chase them along A3 in Hampshire

THREE motorbike riders have been summonsed after being involved in a police chase in Hampshire.

By Freddie Webb
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 10:28 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 9:34 am

The three sped away from a police vehicle on Monday and officers pursued the motorcyclists along the A3.

One of them lost control of their bike and wrote it off.

Read More

Read More
Firefighters battle 'significant' fire that spread across several gardens and 'd...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police gave chase to the bikers along the A3 in Hampshire. One of the motorbikes crashed, and was written off. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

A statement from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Three motorcycles racing south on A3 decided to make off from one of our vehicles.

‘Following a pursuit, one lost control, writing off their uninsured, non-licensed plate bike.

SEE ALSO: Two Southsea men charged with house burglary

‘They were reported for summons.’