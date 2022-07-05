The three sped away from a police vehicle on Monday and officers pursued the motorcyclists along the A3.

One of them lost control of their bike and wrote it off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police gave chase to the bikers along the A3 in Hampshire. One of the motorbikes crashed, and was written off. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

A statement from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Three motorcycles racing south on A3 decided to make off from one of our vehicles.

‘Following a pursuit, one lost control, writing off their uninsured, non-licensed plate bike.

SEE ALSO: Two Southsea men charged with house burglary