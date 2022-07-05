Carl Sterling and Joshua Francis Richards will both appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on August 1.
Hampshire Constabulary received reports that a property on Albert Road, Southsea, was broken into just before 6.30am, on June 28.
Car keys and the vehicle were taken.
Officers launched an investigation and stopped the car, a white Ford, near Bournemouth.
Sterling and Richards were arrested and charged.
They appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday.
A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Carl Sterling, 38, of Arundel Street, was charged with dwelling burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a license and using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance.
‘Joshua Francis Richards, 33, of Haslemere Road, was charged with dwelling burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.’