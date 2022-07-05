The three sped away from a police vehicle on Monday and officers pursued the motorcyclists along the A3.
One of them lost control of their bike and wrote it off.
Read More
Read MoreFirefighters battle 'significant' fire that spread across several gardens and 'd...
A statement from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Three motorcycles racing south on A3 decided to make off from one of our vehicles.
‘Following a pursuit, one lost control, writing off their uninsured, non-licensed plate bike.
‘They were reported for summons.’