38-year-old Hampshire man charged with sexual offences after grooming teenage boy
Officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) have charged a man from Hampshire with sex offences involving a child.
Craig Travers, of Bournemouth Road, Chandler's Ford, was charged on Wednesday, February 19, with arranging/facilitating the commission of sexual activity, causing or inciting a child to engage and being an adult attempting to meet a boy aged under 16 years of age following grooming.
Both offences are contrary to the Sexual Offences Act 2003.
The 38-year-old appeared at Staines Magistrates’ Court on February 19 where he was remanded in custody to appear at Guildford Crown Court on March 20.
The charges relate to an incident in which a man was arrested in Weybridge in Surrey, on Tuesday, February 18.