4-year-old boy left with leg injury after being struck by a Land Rover - appeal for witnesses
The incident happened on Thursday morning (September 11) at the Purbrook Roundabout on London Road, leaving the child with injuries which required them to be taken to the hospital.
Police are now appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage from drivers.
In a statement Hampshire Police said: “We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision between a Land Rover and a pedestrian in Waterlooville.
“Police were called just after 8.30am on Thursday 11 September to the collision on London Road, at the crossing on Purbrook Roundabout.
“The pedestrian, a 4-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with a serious injury to his leg.
“The driver of the Land Rover stopped at the scene and is assisting police with enquiries.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or perhaps captured it on Dash Cam.
“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44250411555.
“Alternatively, you can submit details to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/”