60-year-old man charged with sexual assault after teenage girl touched on Basingstoke bus

A man has been charged with sexual assault after a teenage girl was inappropriately touched on a bus.
By Joe Buncle
Published 5th Nov 2023, 09:08 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 09:15 GMT
A 60-year-old man was arrested and charged following the attack, which took place on Monday, October 10. It follows a Hampshire police witness appeal.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers investigating a report of sexual assault on a bus in Basingstoke have charged a man. Mohammed Salam, 60, of no fixed abode, has been charged with sexual assault on a female.

A 60-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA
“It comes after officers received a report that a teenage girl was inappropriately touched on Monday 2 October.”

Salam has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Monday 6 November.